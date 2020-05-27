Sasol (SSL +10.5% ) says it has no plans to sell its retail outlets, contradicting reports that South Africa's state-owned Central Energy Fund is in talks about acquiring the assets.

"We never had any discussions" with the fund about an asset sale involving the company's retail gas stations, Sasol CEO Paul Victor tells Bloomberg; if anything, the company is looking to expand that segment of the business, he says.

Victor says the company is focusing on improving margins by looking for higher value markets for existing production of fuels, which "means both organic retail growth, by increasing our retail site development and conversion of sites to the Sasol brand, and possible small scale acquisitions."