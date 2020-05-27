The state of Arizona filed a consumer fraud lawsuit today against Google (GOOG, GOOGL) alleging the company uses "deceptive" and "unfair" practices to obtain the location data of users.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and argues Google had set its mobile software such that it deceived device owners about the protections afforded to their personal data.

"Though Google claims to have obtained consent to collect and store its users' data, that consent is based on a misleading user interface, as well as other unfair and deceptive acts and practices," the lawsuit alleges.

Google also allegedly changes its privacy permissions without notifying users and that its WiFi settings are misleading because they must be turned off in two separate places to disable location tracking.