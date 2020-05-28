President Trump's planned executive order for tomorrow could open the door for federal officials to punish social media companies for the way they moderate content, The Washington Post reports.

According to the report, the intent is to allow regulators to rethink Section 230 - a law sparing tech companies from liability on content posted on their platforms.

Sources tell the Post that the order will task the Commerce Dept. with petitioning the Federal Communications Commission to open a proceeding to reconsider the law's scope. It also would look to channel complaints about political bias on the platforms to the Federal Trade Commission, which would be pushed to probe content moderation policies. And it would call on federal agencies to review their spending on social media advertising.

That last part is a move that looks aimed at the pocketbooks of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and other platforms.

While the draft order that the Post saw is a significant ramp-up of White House rhetoric after years of complaint, the paper notes that how that order might work would largely be up to the FCC and FTC, which are independent agencies.

The latest dust-up is happening two days after Twitter first applied a fact-checking label to a Trump tweet about the potential for fraud with mail-in ballots.

