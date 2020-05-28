Carl Icahn on Tuesday sold his entire stake of 55.34M common shares in Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) for $0.72 per share.

Ichan held nearly 39% stake in the car rental company and had three representatives on the board. At the end of 2019, Ichan's stake was worth close to $700M. In total, the six-year bet on Hertz cost him about $1.6B.

Icahn: "I have been an investor and supporter of Hertz since 2014. Unfortunately because of Covid-19 which has caused an extremely rapid and substantial decrease in travel, Hertz has encountered major financial difficulties and I support the Board in their conclusion to file for bankruptcy protection. Yesterday I sold my equity position at a significant loss, but this does not mean that I don’t continue to have faith in the future of Hertz. I believe that based on a plan of reorganization that includes new capital, Hertz will again become a great company. I intend to closely follow the Company’s reorganization and I look forward to assessing different opportunities to support Hertz in the future."