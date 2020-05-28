Adding to the list of artificial intelligence related portfolio, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has acquired machine learning startup Inductiv. The startup had been developing technology that uses artificial intelligence to identify and correct errors in datasets.

The engineering team from Inductiv has joined Apple “in recent weeks” to work on several different projects including Siri, machine learning, and data science.

Apple issued its standard statement regarding the acquisition, saying it “buys smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”

