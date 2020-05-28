"I'll have to understand what they actually would intend to do, but in general I think a government choosing to censor a platform because they're worried about censorship doesn't exactly strike me as the right reflex there," Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerberg told Fox News Channel.

"We have a different policy than Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) on this. I believe strongly that Facebook shouldn't be the arbiter of truth for everything that people say online. I think, in general, these platform companies shouldn't be in the position of doing that."

The interview will be aired in full on Thursday.

