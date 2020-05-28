"We must plan for operating a smaller airline for the foreseeable future," American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) told employees, saying it would need to reduce its 17,000 management and support staff by 30%.

The carrier will accept volunteers to take buyouts through June 10 and make forced cuts if there aren't enough. The decisions will be announced in July and workers will remain on the payroll through Sept. 30.

United Airlines has also announced plans to cut management ranks by 30% once U.S. government payroll aid expires in the fall.