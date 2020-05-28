China's largely rubber-stamp parliament has passed the controversial national security bill for Hong Kong, a move that raises concerns about the territory's future as a financial center.

Currently the city is not subjected to the same U.S. tariffs and restrictions as mainland China due to its "high degree of political and legal autonomy. "

If the bill is enacted, however, it would represent the first time Beijing has introduced a law that imposes criminal penalties into Hong Kong's legal code and bypassed the city's legislature.

Hang Seng -1% to 23,082.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK