Besides possible penalties on Beijing over the Hong Kong security bill, sanctions are already on the way to President Trump's desk as relations between the U.S. and China continue to deteriorate.

The House of Representatives approved legislation condemning China for the detention and torture of Uighur Muslims after the bill passed overwhelmingly in the Senate earlier this month.

Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, also lost a major legal battle on Wednesday in her fight against extradition to the U.S. to stand trial on fraud charges.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, MCHI, TDF, EWH, YANG, KBA, CAF, GXC, CHIQ, CYB, FXP, CHIX