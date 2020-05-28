Beating out rivals like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has secured a deal for Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese's next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, which will feature Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The project will be Apple’s biggest foray into film yet after acquiring Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, last year.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be labeled an Apple Original Film and Paramount Pictures (NASDAQ:VIAC) will distribute it theatrically worldwide.

Scorsese's last film, The Irishman, was released on Netflix in 2019.