As it works on its own coronavirus vaccine with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) said it will expand production of vaccine efficacy boosters, or adjuvants, to produce 1B doses in 2021.

It's in talks with governments on backing for the program, which would effectively allow for a scaling up of production of future successful vaccines.

Glaxo says its adjuvant can reduce the amount of vaccine protein required per dose, which would allow for more vaccines to be made to combat COVID-19.