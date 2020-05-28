Futures mixed with tech on back foot

Dow and S&P 500 futures are looking to continue the surge seen Wednesday, rising as much as 0.5% , though Nasdaq futures were off slightly on word of an executive order against social media companies.

The big overnight action seen over the last couple of days was not present, however, amid the latest tensions with China, the leave-home trade and a gloomy Fed "Beige Book" as U.S. coronavirus deaths climbed past 100,000.

On the calendar today is the second estimate of Q1 GDP, weekly jobless claims and durable goods orders, as well as earnings from Salesforce and Costco.