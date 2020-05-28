Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) has priced its offering of $500M of 0.625% convertible senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2025 in a private placement.

Initial purchasers' over-allotment is an additional $35M of notes.

The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2020.

The notes will bear interest semi-annually in cash payable on June 15 and December 15 beginning on December 15, 2020.

The notes will be convertible at an initial conversion rate of 8.1498 shares of Silicon Labs common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the notes.

Net proceeds of ~$490.1M (or ~$524.5M if the initial purchasers exercise in full), and the company intends to use ~$310M of the net proceeds to repay in full all amounts outstanding under Silicon Labs' existing credit facility and the remainder, along with cash on hand, to repurchase a portion of Silicon Labs' outstanding 1.375% convertible senior notes due 2022.

The company entered into privately negotiated transactions simultaneously with the pricing of the notes to repurchase ~$236.8M of the 2022 notes, including accrued and unpaid interest for ~$277.8M in cash.