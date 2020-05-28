Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has received $84.6M from VirnetX representing company' current share of the proceeds resulting from the VirnetX, Inc. lawsuit against Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for infringing VirnetX patents.

The company expects to use some of the proceeds from the patent litigation to recover its costs of the litigation and to pay a royalty to the customer who paid for the development of the technology and the remainder for debt reduction.

The final judgment in the case remains subject to ongoing and potential future proceedings and appeals and Apple has indicated that it will seek restitution of its payment to VirnetX if relief is awarded.