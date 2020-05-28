Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech, in collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the combination of Actemra (tocilizumab) and remdesivir in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

The randomized 450-subject study, REMDACTA, will compare the combo to placebo + remdesivir.

Enrollment in another Phase 3, COVACTA, evaluating Actemra + standard-of-care (SOC) treatment in these patients is close to completion. Top line data should be available this summer.

A third Phase 3, EMPACTA, evaluating Actemra compared to SOC in ~375 of these patients in underserved areas has been initiated.