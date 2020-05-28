NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) has priced its offering of $400M aggregate principal amount of 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023.

Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $50M of notes.

The initial conversion rate is 11.8778 common shares per $1,000 of notes (~$84.19/share of common stock).

In addition, NuVasive has entered into privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions and warrant transactions with certain dealers.

The strike price of the warrant transactions will initially be ~$104.8410/share.

Net proceeds of ~$387.5M will be used to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is June 1.