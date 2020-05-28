Goldman Sachs launches coverage on the theme park sector.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is initiated with a Buy rating and price target of $43 (27% upside).

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is started off with a Neutral rating and price target of $23.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is lined up with a Sell rating and price target of $22.

Analyst Stephen Grambling is looking beyond the next two months when SeaWorld is expected to get a jump on its peers with earlier park reopenings.

The average sell-side rating is Bullish on all three theme park stocks, while Six Flags has the best Quant Rating of the trio with a Neutral rating.