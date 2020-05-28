Burlington Stores -1% after light earnings
May 28, 2020 7:03 AM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)BURLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) reports sales fell 51.0% in FQ1 with stores closed from March 22 through May 2. The retailer didn't break out a comparable sales figure.
- Gross margin was 2.4% of sales during the quarter vs. 41.0% a year ago.The rate decrease was driven primarily by a $272M inventory charge against aged inventory due to extended store closures.
- The company generated adjusted EBITDA of -$444.9M vs. -$34.9M consensus and $167.9M a year ago.
- Currently, 332 of the company's stores have re-opened and 402 stores are expected to be open as of May 29, with most of the balance of the stores expected to open by mid-June. Looking ahead, capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, are now expected to be approximately $260M vs. a prior outlook for $400M.
- Shares of Burlington are down 1.10% premarket to $208.00.
