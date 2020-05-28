Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has completed the concurrent offerings of (i) 29,382,500 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $34.25/share and (ii) 10,062,500 shares of its 5.50% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A, at a price of $100.00/share.

The net proceeds from the Common Stock offering and the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock offering were ~$974.7M and $974.6M respectively, which includes the exercise of the underwriters' options in full.

Combined net proceeds will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes, which may include funding potential future acquisitions and investments.