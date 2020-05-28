Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reports comparable sales soared 21.7% in FQ1 to sail past the consensus mark of +8.7%. Average transaction price and traffic were both up during the quarter. Same-store sales increased in each of the consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel categories, with the largest percentage increase in the home products category.

Gross margin rose 50 bps to 30.7% of sales vs. 29.9% consensus. A reduction in markdowns as a percentage of sales and higher initial markups on inventory purchases partially offset an increase in distribution costs, which were driven by increased volume and discretionary bonus expense. Operating margin was 10.3% of sales vs. 7.7% a year ago.

In regard to Q2, Dollar General says elevated demand in stores continues with some moderation in just the last few days. Dollar General expects to exceed the FY20 sales and EPS guidance issued on March 12. Buybacks could start back up this quarter.

Shares of Dollar General are up 0.33% premarket to $187.78.

