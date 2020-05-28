Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) has received FDA clearance to proceed with a proof-of-concept clinical trial of its anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody CERC-002 in patients with COVID-19 cytokine storm-induced Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

The study will assess the efficacy and safety of CERC-002 and will enroll ~82 subjects. The first patient is expected to enroll in June, and top line data are expected in Q4.

The primary objective is to demonstrate that treatment with CERC-002 results in fewer instances of respiratory failure and death versus the standard of care.