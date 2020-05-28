Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives says recent field checks show DocuSign's (NASDAQ:DOCU) deal flow is holding up stronger than expected in the pandemic environment. The demand setup is seen boding well for strong underlying metrics/headline numbers when the company reports FQ1 earnings on June 4.

"While this macro is causing deal slippages across the board overall in the software landscape, we are seeing the DOCU solution set and e-signature platform being prioritized by IT decision makers as it serves a clear key need for remote workers at home during this lockdown," updates Ives.

DocuSign is regarded as a core software name to hold around the WFH theme. Wedbush keeps an Outperform in place and raises its price target to $140 from $115.