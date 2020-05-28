Like most other banks, Toronto-Dominion Bank Group (NYSE:TD) took a massive provision for credit losses in the most recent quarter as it braces for the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provision for credit losses of C$3.22B for the quarter ended April 30, 2020 vs. C$919M in the quarter ended January 31, 2020 and C$633M for the quarter ended April 30, 2019.

"Given the high degree of uncertainty related to the progress of the pandemic and its effects on the economy, the risks around the outlook are larger than usual," the bank said in its outlook section.

Fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of C$0.85 trailed the consensus of C$0.89 and shrank from C$1.70 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net interest income of C$6.46B increased from C$6.30B in Q1 and C$5.87B in Q2 2019.

Q2 Canadian Retail adjusted net income of C$1.20B fell 36% Y/Y, primarily from higher provisions for credit losses.

Q2 U.S. Retail net income of C$336M (US$261M) fell 73%; TD Ameritrade contributed C$234M in earnings to the segment, down 9% Y/Y.

Q2 Wholesale Banking net income of $209M fell 5% Y/Y, reflecting higher PCL, partly offset by higher revenue.

Q2 adjusted return on common equity of 7.3% vs. 14.6% in Q1 and 17.0% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.

