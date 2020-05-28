Amazon to give 125K newly hired temp workers option to stay full time
May 28, 2020 7:28 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) says it will offer 125K of the 175K temporary workers it hired since March the option to stay on full time, signaling that the company expects its recent growth to continue.
- Amazon says it will begin telling the employees in June that they can keep their roles longer term, and the remaining 50K workers it has brought on will stay on seasonal contracts that last up to 11 months.
- The company has not disclosed how much it is spending to make the positions permanent and whether the cost would be in addition to the $4B it has forecast for virus-related expenses.
- Amazon said it had 840K full and part-time staff at the end of Q1, while it still was in the process of hiring and has not reported an updated number.