Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) soared 34% yesterday and gains 1.1% premarket Thursday after activist investor IsZo Capital expresses concern over the control of the company by minority shareholder Kaisa Group Holdings.

Iszo Capital owns ~9.8% of NTP shares.

Seeks to refresh Nam Tai's board "to unlock significant value through renewed corporate governance, effective capital allocation, and monetization of the company's assets."

"We remain excited about NTP's long-term value potential; but are concerned that the Company's value could be destroyed by a Kaisa-controlled Board and CEO intent on running the Company as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kaisa without appropriate checks and balances," IsZo writes.