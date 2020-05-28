ResTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) initiates a randomized placebo-controlled study evaluating RTB101 for the prevention of COVID-19 infection in nursing home residents.

The company will collaborate with investigators at Brown University and privately held Insight Therapeutics, LLC on the trial which will be conducted in certain facilities within the Genesis Healthcare system.

According to the company, RTB101 is an oral, selective and potent TORC1 inhibitor that inhibits the phosphorylation of multiple targets downstream of TORC1. Inhibition of TORC1 has been observed to extend lifespan and healthspan in aging preclinical species and improve the function of aging organ systems, including the immune system and central nervous system, suggesting potential benefits in several aging-related diseases.