Investors ought to think about taking profits in Disney (NYSE:DIS) after its 40%+ bounce off the March lows, says analyst David Miller. The move is too far, too fast, and excitement about re-opening theme parks might be premature.

He downgrades to Underperform, with $105 price target suggesting about 14% downside from yesterday's close of $121.53.

Miller had previously downgraded Disney from Outperform to Market Perform in mid-June of 2019 on his expectation for 2020-21 EPS of $6.50-$7.50. DIS was a $140 stock then. It's lower by only $19 since, even as earnings estimates are down 50%-75%.