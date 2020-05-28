Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) and collaboration partner Chiesi Global Rare Diseases announce the filing of a U.S. marketing application seeking approval of Fast Track-tagged pegunigalsidase alfa for Fabry disease, a rare inherited disorder characterized by the buildup of a type of fat in the body's cells due to the absence or dysfunction of an essential enzyme called alpha-galactosidase A.

Pegungalsidase alpha is an enzyme replacement therapy, specifically, a plant cell culture-expressed and chemically modified version of recombinant alpha galactosidase A with a half-life in the body of ~80 hours.