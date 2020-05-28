CIBC (NYSE:CM) takes C$1.41B provision for credit losses in the quarter ended April 30, 2020, up from C$261M in the previous quarter and C$255M in the year-ago quarter.

Fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of C$0.94, way short of the C$1.71 consensus estimate and down from C$3.24 in the prior quarter and C$2.97 in the year-earlier quarter.

CM slips 0.6% in premarket trading.

Canadian Personal and Business Banking adjusted net income of C$204M fell 64% Y/Y, mainly due to the higher PCL.

Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management net income of C$206M fell 37%, mostly from the increased PCL.

U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$35M, down 80% Y/Y as the higher PCL more than offset a C$35M increase in preprovision earnings.

Capital Markets net income of C$137M slid 52% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

