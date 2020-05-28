Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) reports enterprise same-store sales increased 7% in FQ1 (ended May 2) beats the consensus mark of +5.1%.

Same-store sales declined 0.9% at Dollar Tree-branded stores and increased 15.5% at Family Dollar stores.

Gross margin rate down 120 bps to 28.5%, driven by merchandise mix, incremental tariffs of $23M, markdowns related to Easter merchandise, and higher distribution center payroll costs.

Operating margin rate slipped 80 bps to 5.8%.

The company now expects to open 500 new stores in FY2020 vs. its original plan of 550 new stores.

Capital expenditures for FY2020 are now expected to be ~$1B vs. prior expectation of $1.2B.

Store count +106 Y/Y to 15,370.

Given the expectation of continued volatility and uncertainty, the company is not issuing updated guidance.

DLTR +7.68% premarket.

Previously: Dollar Tree EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue (May 28)