Oxford Biomedica inks deal with AstraZeneca for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

  • Oxford Biomedica (OTCPK:OXBDF) has signed a one year Clinical & Commercial Supply Agreement with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN).
  • The Agreement relates to the GMP manufacture of the adenovirus vector-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, which recently entered clinical trials at multiple sites in the UK.
  • As part of the Agreement, AstraZeneca will have access to Oxford Biomedica’s new 7,800 m2 commercial manufacturing centre Oxbox, located in Oxford, UK.
  • The initial agreement requires Oxford Biomedica to provide AstraZeneca with multiple batches of vaccine, the majority of which are expected to be produced throughout 2020.
  • The Commercial Supply agreement may be extended further depending on the progression of the program.
  • AZN up 2% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.