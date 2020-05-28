Oxford Biomedica inks deal with AstraZeneca for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine candidate
May 28, 2020 7:58 AM ETOxford Biomedica plc (OXBDF), AZNOXBDF, AZNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Oxford Biomedica (OTCPK:OXBDF) has signed a one year Clinical & Commercial Supply Agreement with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN).
- The Agreement relates to the GMP manufacture of the adenovirus vector-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, which recently entered clinical trials at multiple sites in the UK.
- As part of the Agreement, AstraZeneca will have access to Oxford Biomedica’s new 7,800 m2 commercial manufacturing centre Oxbox, located in Oxford, UK.
- The initial agreement requires Oxford Biomedica to provide AstraZeneca with multiple batches of vaccine, the majority of which are expected to be produced throughout 2020.
- The Commercial Supply agreement may be extended further depending on the progression of the program.
- AZN up 2% premarket.