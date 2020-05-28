Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) says it has completed the purchase of ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) assets in northern Australia for a reduced upfront purchase price of US$1.265B.

The acquisition includes Conoco's operations in northern Australia and East Timor, including a controlling stake in the Darwin liquefied natural gas export project.

Santos originally agreed to pay US$1.39B upfront for the assets.

Santos says the restructured deal involves a US$200M contingent payment due when the company makes a final investment decision on its Barossa natural gas project, up from US$75M when the deal originally was agreed.