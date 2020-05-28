Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) majority-owned affiliate Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) announces the publication of long-term data from the NEURO-TTR study evaluating Tegsedi (inotersen) in patients with hereditary transthyretin (hATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. The results are in the latest edition of the European Journal of Neurology.

The data showed that treatment with Tegsedi was not associated with additional safety issues or signs of increased toxicity for up to five years. Also, patients who started treatment earlier than those who switched from placebo achieved greater long-term disease stabilization.

The FDA approved antisense oligonucleotide for the indication in October 2018.