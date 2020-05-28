Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) reports sharp drops for the Hollister (-36% Y/Y) and Abercrombie (-30%) businesses in Q1 as store closing weighed heavily on results.

The retailer saw drops across all regions, including a decline of 51% for APAC and 35% for EMEA.

Gross margin fell 610 bps Y/Y to 54.4% of sales vs. 61.7% consensus. Strategic and targeted promotions were a negative factor as well as a charge from inventory carryover.

CEO Fran Horowitz: "The company has seen, and may continue to see, material adverse impacts as a result of COVID-19. As the current circumstances and the impacts of COVID-19 on the company's operations, including the duration and impact on overall customer demand, are dynamic, the company is not providing a detailed outlook for Q2 or full year of FY20."

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch are down 4.29% premarket to $12.49.

