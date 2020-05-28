Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) signs 870K square feet of new leases and renewals in April and May, including a new 12-year lease with Microsoft for ~400K-square-feet at Reston Town Center in Reston, VA.

BXP gains 2.5% i n premarket trading.

Collects more than 97% of its total rent payments from office tenants due May 1; rent collections from all tenants, including retail, were 93% in total.

Has $3.3B of total liquidity, consisting of $1.7B of cash, $151M of cash held in 1031 exchange escrow, as well as $1.5B available under its unsecured revolving credit facility as of May 5, 2020.

BXP's Health Security Task Force provides plan for repopulating workplace, including enhanced cleaning and disinfection, air and water quality protocols, physical distancing, screening and personal protective equipment requirements.