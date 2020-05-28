Cordish Gaming Group, the global gaming division of The Cordish Companies, has engaged GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) as their enterprise software platform provider to power their new “PlayLive!” branded Internet gambling business in the State of Pennsylvania.

Leveraging the nationally-recognized “Live! Rewards” customer loyalty program, this new Internet gambling destination website and counterpart mobile apps will launch in Fall 2020, in advance of the new Live! Casino openings.

“PlayLive” will enable residents of Pennsylvania to enroll in advance, online, for their Live! Rewards Players Card, and feature a full range of gambling content for end users to engage with, encompassing Internet slots, table games and non-traditional online gambling games.

GAN +9.2% premarket to $18.0

Source: Press Release