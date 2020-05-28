ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) is up 58% premarket after announcing a new development program to evaluate AB201 (rNAPc2), a potent, selective inhibitor of tissue factor, as a potential treatment for COVID-19-associated coagulopathy, a condition characterized by abnormal blood clotting and the related inflammatory response.

AB201 has previously undergone clinical testing through Phase 1 and 2 in more than 700 patients for other indications, generating substantial safety data, which may enable more rapid development.

ARCA anticipates IND filing in Q3 and initiating late-stage clinical testing in H2.

Prior rNAPc2 results treating Ebola and Marburg viral infections in non-human primate trials support development as treatment for RNA virus-associated diseases.