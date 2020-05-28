L3Harris selects Kopin for next generation military program
May 28, 2020
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) climbs +9.5% premarket on being selected by L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to supply its high-brightness liquid crystal display (LCD) module for inclusion in the integrated rifle scope for the Next Generation Squad Weapon – Fire Control (NGSW-FC) program.
- The NGSW-FC is slated to replace the traditional direct view riflescopes currently fielded by the US Army.
- Deliveries of initial prototypes are expected to start in Q3 and early production is expected to commence in mid-2021.
- Dr. John C.C. Fan, President of Kopin Corporation said, "With our full suite of microdisplays including LCD, LCOS and OLED, Kopin has become the microdisplay provider of choice for defense and enterprise applications. With our expertise in optics and specialized IC chips we have now expanded our capabilities to include high level integrated modules and subsystems. With the increased demand for AR and VR applications from both defense and enterprise customers, we are very enthused about Kopin’s positioning in this growing market segment.”