Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) says it reopened its first U.S. stores to customers on May 15 and opened additional stores last week.

By this Friday, Under Armour will have nearly 50% of its North America stores back open.

Reopening decisions and protocols in countries outside of North America are being made based on local guidance and in consultation with government and public health officials in those markets.

Under Armour's pace of reopenings is roughly in line with the rest of retail.

UAA +1.46% premarket to $9.75.

Source: Press Release