CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announces that it will have a total of 1,000 COVID-19 sample collection sites up and running in the U.S. by tomorrow, May 29.

The ramp was steep considering that its first location, a site in Shrewsbury, MA, was established in mid-March.

It expects to be able to process up to 1.5M tests per month beginning next month contingent on availability of supplies and lab capacity. An independent reference laboratory will actually perform the testing, apparently signaling an end to its pilot study evaluating Abbott's (NYSE:ABT) ID Now system in its MinuteClinics.

