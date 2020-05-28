Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) +26.9% pre-market after easily beating FQ4 earnings estimates, adding to the stock's 57% surge over the past three sessions.

As a Boeing supplier, shares also enjoy a boost after the planemaker said it resumed production of the 737 MAX jetliner, ending a four-month shutdown.

Q4 adjusted EBITDAP was $42.5M vs. $45.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Triumph says military deliveries helped offset the impacts of the 737 MAX production slowdown and effects of the COVID-19 crisis during the quarter.

Q4 organic revenue declined by 6% due to expected declines in Aerospace Structures, which the company is scaling back.

The company says it is not providing financial guidance for FY 2021 due to the uncertainty around the ultimate impact of COVID-19.

Separately, Triumph says it was selected by Bell Textron as a supplier of hydraulic components for the new Bell 360 Invictus Attack aircraft