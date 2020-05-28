The National Comprehensive Cancer Network has updated its Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for prostate cancer to include recommendations for Clovis Oncology's (NASDAQ:CLVS) Rubraca (rucaparib) for the treatment of BRCA-mutant patients with mCRPC (metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer) under second-line treatment and subsequent therapy as a Category 2A recommendation inclusive of the following:

Rucaparib is a treatment option for patients with mCRPC and a pathogenic BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation (germline and/or somatic) who have been treated with androgen receptor-directed therapy and a taxane-based chemotherapy. If the patient is not fit for chemotherapy, rucaparib can be considered even if taxane-based therapy has not been given.