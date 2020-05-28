Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) +3.1% pre-market after saying it has restarted mining operations at its three underground silver-gold mines in Mexico, following approvals from government health authorities.

The company says its Mexican mines and plants are ramping up activities to achieve normal operations, and exploration crews will restart mapping, sampling and drilling programs in June.

At each mine, the plants have started processing ore stockpiles to quickly ramp up to their capacities while the mines catch up on stope development and ore extraction, Endeavour says.