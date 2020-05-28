Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) advances 2.6% in premarket trading after Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin upgrades the stock to Overweight from Neutral.

Risk-reward tilts favorable with the IPO lockup expiring earlier this week after a selloff.

Sees catalysts from new financial institution contracts, potential digital tailwinds after the pandemic, and new transaction services to reach 2021 consensus growth of 20% Y/Y.

"We recommend building positions in BILL based on large open-ended opportunity to become the back-office automation and payment platform for small businesses," writes Bracelin.

Bracelin's Overweight rating is in line with Wall Street analysts' average Bullish rating (3 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 4 Neutral).