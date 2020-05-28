Seeking Alpha
Copa is the top LatAm carrier pick at BofA

Bank of America dives into the Latin American airline sector amid the unprecedented shockwaves from the pandemic.

"While we see meaningful upside potential across the sector, we also note non-negligible downside and dilution risks," notes the firm.

BofA sets out Copa Airlines (NYSE:CPA) as its only Buy-rated stock in the group on its view that it combines attractive valuation (40% upside potential), the strongest balance sheet (0.7x ND/EBITDA 1Q20) and premium fundamentals.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) and Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL) are tagged with Neutral ratings due to their higher dependence on macro variables and leverage.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) is given an Underweight rating due to the bankruptcy and exposure to wide-body international travel.