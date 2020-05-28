Bank of America dives into the Latin American airline sector amid the unprecedented shockwaves from the pandemic.

"While we see meaningful upside potential across the sector, we also note non-negligible downside and dilution risks," notes the firm.

BofA sets out Copa Airlines (NYSE:CPA) as its only Buy-rated stock in the group on its view that it combines attractive valuation (40% upside potential), the strongest balance sheet (0.7x ND/EBITDA 1Q20) and premium fundamentals.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) and Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL) are tagged with Neutral ratings due to their higher dependence on macro variables and leverage.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) is given an Underweight rating due to the bankruptcy and exposure to wide-body international travel.