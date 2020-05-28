Thinly traded nano cap Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) is up 7% premarket on light volume in reaction to new positive data from a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating off-the-shelf immunotherapy Allocetra in patients with sepsis.

Results from new analyses will be presented virtually at the International Society for Cellular Therapy Annual Meeting.

The data showed the potential of Allocetra to resolve cytokine storms with heterogeneous (diverse) underlying pathologies via tracking the levels of more than 30 immune modulators in sepsis patients before and after Allocetra treatment. Post treatment, patients with dysregulated immune modulators of all classes returned to or trended towards levels consistent with immune homeostasis (equilibrium).

The company announced final data from the trial two months ago.