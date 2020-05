TWTR, HPQ among premarket losers

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) -24% .

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) -11% on exit of Carl Icahn after losing more than $1B.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) -12% on $500M stock offering.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) -11% after pricing equity offering.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) -7% .

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) -10% .

HP (NYSE:HPQ) -7% on Q2 earnings.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) -6% after pricing equity offering.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) -6% on Q1 earnings.

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) -6% .

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) -6% announcing a public offering of 11M common shares.

NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) -6% .

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) -6% .

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) -6% on Q3 earnings.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) -5% .