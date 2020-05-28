BMO Capital says retail sales for Polaris (NYSE:PII) are on pace to outperform again in May after a strong April, with sales seen potentially climbing as much as 20%.

"The desire to recreate outdoors, with family, during this time of business closures and stay-at-home mandates is driving strong off-road vehicle demand," notes analyst Gerrick Johnson.

"We do not expect this superior growth to be sustainable. And given our economic outlook, we fear valuation is in the process of getting stretched," he adds.

BMO keeps a Market Perform rating on Polaris after seeing shares run up 28% in a month.