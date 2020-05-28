Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative announces that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) has agreed to supply razuprotafib (previously AKB-9778) in a new treatment arm in its I-SPY COVID study assessing the vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase (VE-PTP) inhibitor in adults with moderate-to-severe COVID-19 with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

The goal of I-SPY COVID is to rapidly screen a range of agents for the potential treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients, identifying those associated with reduced mortality and less need for mechanical ventilation.

In this case, the study arm will evaluate razuprotafib's potential to stabilize pulmonary vasculature in order to slow the progression of COVID-19, thereby decreasing the need for ventilator support and reducing the risk of death.