Citigroup (NYSE:C) plans to bring back a small number of employees into its New York headquarters as early as July and its London employees may return to offices even earlier, CEO Michael Corbat told Bloomberg News.

July is the tentative target for ~5% of Citi's 12,000 staff to return to the the bank's main building in New York's Tribeca neighborhood.

Employees at Citi's Canary Wharf complex in London will start returning to their offices in June.

“The biggest hurdle we’re going to have is not getting people to operate in the office, it’s getting them to the office,” he said.

The bank is also considering new locations in New York City suburbs for employees those who aren't comfortable using mass transit until a vaccine is available.